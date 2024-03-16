Listing Solidus Ai Tech’s AITECH on Its Platform — TradingView News

Key points: KuCoin has listed Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH), enhancing access to the AI and GPU marketplace within the crypto space.

AITECH trading commenced on KuCoin’s spot trading platform, paired with USDT.

Solidus has established an expansive High-Performance Computing Data Centre in Europe.

KuCoin, one of the leading centralized cryptocurrency exchanges globally, has added Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) to its list of supported assets. AITECH focuses on artificial intelligence and the GPU marketplace within the crypto sphere. This announcement came via KuCoin’s official channels and blog, confirming that AITECH trading will be available on its spot trading platform.

📢 New Listing@AITECHio $AITECH Gets Listed on #KuCoin! 💎Pair: AITECH/USDT 💎Deposit: now open (network: BEP20) 💎Trading: 10:00 on March 15, 2024 (UTC) Visit our official website for information!

According to the blog post, KuCoin has shown robust backing for the project by promptly launching a deposit mechanism for AITECH. Accordingly, users can transfer their Solidus Ai Tech tokens to the platform using the compatible BNB Chain (BEP20) network.

Trading for AITECH kicked off on Friday, March 15, at 10:00 (UTC), with the token paired with the Tether USD (USDT) stablecoin. After 24 hours, users will have the option to tender withdrawal requests on the trading platform.

Notably, Solidus has established an expansive High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centre covering 8,000 sq ft in Europe. Concurrently, it introduced AITECH, heralded as the world’s premier deflationary AI infrastructure utility token. The aim is to streamline access to the Artificial Intelligence & GPU Marketplace.

AITECH serves as the backbone of the Solidus AI Tech ecosystem, facilitating smooth service procurement. Conventional payment methods are accommodated, with fiat currency transactions seamlessly converted to AITECH on the Blockchain.

A few days ago, KuCoin added Patex (PATEX) token to its list of supported tokens. Patex is a crypto project advancing the adoption of central bank digital currency (CBDC). Essentially, KuCoin remains committed to supporting emerging crypto initiatives. Other previously listed projects include SAROS, a rapidly expanding Solana-based crypto project, Manta Network’s native token, and Script Network’s watch-to-earn TV platform.