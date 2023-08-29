LinkedIn and X are planning to ditch passwords

LinkedIn and X are planning to ditch passwords

Two of the biggest social media sites, X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn, are reportedly soon set to support passkeys, a way for users to log in to their accounts without using a password. 

According to discoveries made by iOS developer Steve Mosher, the two services contain code that suggest they will soon be compatible with the new technology, whose standards are governed by the FIDO alliance as set out in the FIDO2 specifications.

