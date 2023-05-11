Limited Run of ‘Oklahoma!’ Starring Hugh Jackman to be Released in Theaters

Although right now he’s getting shredded for his return as James Howlett aka Wolverine in the upcoming film, Deadpool 3, we all know a softer theater boy is lurking inside of Hugh Jackman. A jack of all trades, the celebrated actor has appeared in a slew of Broadway titles over the years from Carousel to The Boy from Oz, and, most recently, The Music Man. But it was his West End performance in the 1998 revival of Oklahoma! that’s forever had audiences talking about the actor’s incredible range. And now, for the first time, his legendary performance will make its way off the stage and onto the big screen for a two-day-only event.

Brought to audiences by Trafalgar Releasing, the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will drop the film into select theaters across the country for fans who were unable (or too young) to make it to the celebrated stage production. Tickets are on sale today for the screenings which you can drive your surrey to on Sunday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 19.

Along with the big news, the studio also released a trailer featuring Jackman alongside the rest of the award-winning cast performing hit after hit from the beloved Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II production. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Trevor Nunn (CATS, Les Misérables), the feature also stars Maureen Lipman, Josefina Gabrielle, Vicki Simon, Jimmy Johnston, Peter Polycarpou, and Tony and Olivier Award recipient Shuler Hensley. Not only does the film’s release celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Jackman-led stage production but it also rings in the show’s 80th anniversary.

What’s Oklahoma! About?

The very first musical penned by the iconic duo, Rodgers and Hammerstein (The Sound of Music, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I), the show is set in 1906 on a sprawling piece of farming country. A love story, Oklahoma! focuses on Laurey Williams’ (Gabrielle) choice between two suitors, a cowboy named Curly McLain (Jackman) and the up-to-no-good farmhand Jud Fry (Hensley).

There’s no doubt that his appearance in Oklahoma! launched Jackman to stardom as only two years later he would land his breakthrough role in X-Men, quickly becoming one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. Likewise, his incredible talent for singing and dancing would also find him cast in features like Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman not to mention his own one-man stage show in 2011.

Have a beautiful morning, afternoon, and evening on July 16 and 19 when you see Jackman and the rest of the 1998 West End cast of Oklahoma! on the big screen. Catch the trailer below.