Lenovo Tab P12 Tablet With Quad JBL Speakers to Go on Sale in India From September 5: Report

Lenovo Tab P12 tablet was launched for global markets in July. A new report has now hinted at the sale date for the tablet in India. The pricing details of the upcoming tablet in India has not been revealed yet. To recall, the device was launched in three RAM and storage variants, backed by a 10,200mAh battery. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC. The Lenovo Tab P12 features a 12.7-inch LTPS LCD display with 2,944×1,840 pixel resolution, along with quad JBL speakers for a better sound quality.

According to a report on TheTechOutlook, citing a previous report based on a Flipkart listing, the Lenovo Tab P12 tablet will be available in India for purchase starting September 5 at 12 PM IST. The Flipkart listing, which is not available anymore, also reportedly mentioned about an off of Rs. 500 on the tablet for the customers who could guess the correct price of the Lenovo Tab P12.

While the Indian price of the tablet hasn’t been revealed yet, it was launched at a starting price of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 36,168) in the global markets for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Apart from this configuration, the tablet is also available in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage models. The Lenovo Tab P12 has been launched in two colour options — Storm Grey and Oat.

Talking about the specifications, the latest Android tablet from Lenovo sports a 12.7-inch LTPS LCD display with 3K resolution. It runs Android 13 out-of-the-box. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, the Lenovo Tab P12 packs up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage, which is expandable.

For images, it gets an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash, while in the front it sports a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The Lenovo Tab P12 is backed by a 10,200mAh battery. It claims to offer a video playback time of up to 10 hours.

