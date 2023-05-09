Leaked Poster of Realme C53 Revels Crucial Specifications & Design in Detail

Realme C53 could launch in India soon. Though the company hasn’t shared any details officially regarding this handset, an alleged poster of the purported phone has leaked online suggesting key specifications and design. Realme recently unveiled a new colourway of the already available Realme C55 i.e, Rainforest colour. And now, the leaked poster suggests that the new Realme phone will be available in the same colour. The phone has been shown in a sea green colourway.

A report by MySmartprice, citing some retail sources, has shared an alleged poster of the purported Realme C53. The phone is likely to be launched as one of the most affordable smartphones from the company in India. It is shown with two circular camera modules alongside an LED flash. The handset could have a flat frame design with the power and volume buttons on the right edge. It is also seen with a USB Type-C port and speaker grille at the bottom.

On the front, the Realme C53 is seen to sport a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the display, which will house a selfie camera. Additionally, the report also tips the RAM and storage variant of the phone. It is said to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Furthermore, the smartphone has reportedly appeared on the NBTC certification website suggesting a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset is expected to run on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 on top.

Meanwhile, Realme has recently added a new colour to the already existing Realme C55 series. The Realme C55 was launched in Rainy Night and Sunshower colourways, and now the company has added a Rainforest colour option too. The phone sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. It runs on Android 13 with Realme UI skin on top. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with LPDDR4X RAM and EMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone’s most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.