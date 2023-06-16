Later This Year, PlayStation Reveals Project Q Handheld Game Streaming Device

Sony recently unveiled Project Q, their latest handheld gaming device, at the PlayStation Showcase event. Unlike other handhelds like the Steam Deck, this device allows you to stream games from your PS5 console through Remote Play or Wi-Fi. It features an impressive 8-inch 1080p LCD screen at the center, complemented by the handle parts of the DualSense controllers on both sides, which include familiar buttons and analogue sticks. Essentially, it’s like having a screen integrated into the middle of your controller. Project Q is expected to launch later this year.

Jim Ryan, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation during the event. He stated, “At PlayStation, innovation is our passion, and that extends not only to the games you play but also how you play them.” According to a press release, Project Q is capable of running any PS5 game at 1080p 60fps and offers all the features of a DualSense controller, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. It is designed to be a companion for your PS5, rather than a standalone gaming device like the Steam Deck or ASUS ROG Ally. This new handheld is not meant to replace previous PlayStation handhelds, such as the PSP and PS Vita, which had native gaming support. Instead, it serves a specific purpose – enabling you to play your PS5 games on a smaller screen downstairs, provided you have a stable wireless connection. Essentially, it acts as a dedicated replacement for the current Remote Play options available on mobiles and tablets. However, it is important to note that PS’ Remote Play does not support connections over cellular data.

While there is no information about cloud gaming support at the moment, recent job listings hint at the possibility of this feature being added later. The announcement about Project Q aligns with rumors that have been circulating about a PlayStation handheld device. These rumors also suggested that the 8-inch display would be touch-enabled, although there has been no official confirmation from PlayStation regarding this yet. As more companies look to enter the handheld gaming market, it’s clear that the demand is growing, especially as the Nintendo Switch hardware continues to age. Sony has also launched its Backbone One mobile controller for Android devices this week, allowing users to play PlayStation games through the Remote Play app, as well as some native titles like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Mobile. This makes the existence of Project Q somewhat redundant, unless Sony has an impressive hardware configuration to distinguish it.

During the PlayStation Showcase, Jim Ryan also introduced a pair of PlayStation wireless earbuds designed to deliver next-generation audio immersion to the PS5, PC, and smartphones via Bluetooth. These wireless earbuds, scheduled for release later this year, boast new wireless technology developed by SIE and promise lossless audio with low latency. More details about these earbuds will be revealed in the coming months.

Both Project Q and PlayStation’s wireless earbuds are expected to launch later this year. As of now, there is no information available about the pricing or detailed hardware specifications of either device.

Note: The embedded video may contain affiliate links, and readers are encouraged to refer to the ethics statement for further information.





