Last Time’s Limit Exceeded: ‘The Trench’ Trailer Teases an Even More Intense Journey

Exploring the nuances of Steven Spielberg being the father of the modern blockbuster is a must for any potential biopic about the famed filmmaker. From cultural shifts and audience attitudes to artistic ramifications, it all originated from his legendary 1975 thriller, Jaws, that skyrocketed cases of aquaphobia and spawned a slew of lackluster shark movies.

As expected for any creature feature that rakes in $530 million on a $130 million production budget, a sequel for The Meg is in the works. And if this new trailer is any indication, Meg 2: The Trench will fully embrace its strengths as a gore-soaked theme park thriller. Ben Wheatley will direct with a script from returning writers Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris, while Jason Statham reprises his role as Jonas Taylor, joined by returning cast members Cliff Curtis and Page Kennedy. We hope that the sharks will be created by a top-notch CGI team.

Ultimately, we’re rooting for Meg 2: The Trench to deliver some fun, popcorn-worthy summer entertainment, especially considering the heart that author Steve Alten put into his original work. We can only imagine the joy that comes with seeing one’s creation brought to life on the big screen. Here’s hoping that the film will be less derivative than most other shark movies out there.

Meg 2: The Trench is set to premiere in theaters on August 4th.