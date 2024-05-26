LA Regionals reveal new details for Pokemon Go’s next season

Some new details for Pokemon Go’s next season, Shared Skies, have been revealed during the LA Regionals live stream.

Pokemon’s Regional Championships have officially begun in Los Angeles, and trainers have begun competing in formats like VGC, the TCG, and Pokemon Go.

Ahead of the competition for Day 1, casters Sophia Mei and Jim Lawson took time to unveil some new details surrounding Pokemon Go’s upcoming season.

During the livestream, the castors revealed the new season will be called Shared Skies and will officially begin on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 10 AM PDT.

Next, viewers got a glimpse of some Attack changes that will debut in the next season.

Scald will now have a decreased chance to lower the opposing Pokemon’s Attack. Spark will have its damage dropped from six to five power, and Seed Bomb will have its power raised from 60 to 65.

After reviewing the moves, the castors moved on to some move availability changes. In total, 25 Pokemon will be getting new moves.

Some bigger changes come from Pokemon like Salamence, who will get access to the Charged Attack Fly. Cetitan will also have access to the Fast Move Powdered Snow, and Typhlosion will get access to the Charged Attack Thunder Punch.

After all the changes were shown, fans took to social media to share what they looked forward to most. In particular, many competitive players were happy about Scald getting nerfed.

“The Scald nerf is very welcome, explained one trainer. “It’s a bit sad for Tentacruel, but Poliwrath and Whiscash were absolutely insufferable.”

Others rejoiced that Salamence would finally be getting access to a Flying-type attack. “Fly Salamence is something that should have happened long time ago thematically. Wish they had also given it a Flying type fast move for PVE,” noted one user.

Trainers won’t have to wait much longer until Shared Skies begins, as World of Wonders will conclude on June 1, 2024.