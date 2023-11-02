Kenan Thompson Discusses Family’s Nintendo Holiday Partnership

Posted in: Games, Mario Kart, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, TV, Video Game Publishers, Video Games | Tagged: Kenan Thompson, nintendo, nintendo switch, Super Mario Wonder, The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

SNL’s Kenan Thompson spoke with us about his holiday partnership with Nintendo, playing Switch with his daughters, video games & more.

Key Points SNL star Kenan Thompson partners with Nintendo for a 2023 family holiday campaign.

Thompson shares his lifelong gaming nostalgia and his love for Nintendo.

His gaming experiences range from Super Mario Bros. to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Thompson’s impressed by how versatile, portable and engaging the Nintendo Switch is for families.

Kenan Thompson has had one of the most enduring careers as an actor and comedian. Since getting his start at the age of 16 in his on-screen debut in D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994), he’s been a regular in comedy with his various roles on film and television. What he’s been most associated with is his sketch comedy, rising to superstardom with his run on Nickelodeon’s All That and partnering with co-star Kel Mitchell for the Good Burger franchise, returning for their second film since the 1997 original. While he’s been busy as a regular presence on TV, appearing in various shows like Archer, The Kids in the Hall, Batman: The Audio Adventures, and even his sitcom Kenan, the actor continues to flourish on NBC’s Saturday Night Live since 2003 making his debut in season 29, now working on season 49. Thompson’s latest venture is partnering with Nintendo and recruiting his daughters for their latest 2023 holiday campaign as he talks about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario Party, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How Kenan Thompson Became a Nintendo Lifelong Fan

Bleeding Cool: How did you find yourself involved with Nintendo?

Thompson: They called, thankfully. Nintendo’s been a big part of my life since I was a kid. I remember when the first system came out, and we got it for Christmas, and we stayed up all night until we beat the first ‘Super Mario Brothers.’ It took a couple of days, but I remember that vividly.

I’m guessing you got all the consoles throughout the years. What have been the differences for you with each generation?

Graphics is probably the biggest one, and then the depth of everything I was talking about is how much [the] ‘Zelda’ [franchise] has grown, like the new like ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ is far from the original ‘[Legend of] Zelda,’ like it’s a full-on [open] world. You can run around, climb, swim and do all these things. It’s amazing to see that kind of progression, and it’s wonderful. I’m excited for the world that my kids will be able to grow up in and how much more advanced the Nintendo games will get as they get older. We’ve had a good time playing.

What has impressed you most about the Switch as far as compared to Nintendo’s previous consoles?

I love the fact of how versatile the system is. You can play it sitting on your TV, around your house, or you can play on the subway. It’s an all-in-one system as far as keeping it in your daily life.

Do you bring your system in between breaks while working on other projects?

It’s like an entertainment console in your pocket because you can do so much even outside of gaming. It’s great, and it offers the opportunity for downtime to be spent in a great way, especially if I’m around my girls and getting ‘Super Mario Party’ for something quick or whatever; I love how versatile it is.

What is your preference for games? Something you can pick up and play right away or a progressive game with a long story like an RPG?

I like a variety of different ones. I love a turn-on-and-get-into-it like ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ and then a longer form like ‘Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.’ They’re both just as satisfying. How much time I must dedicate to it varies, especially now that ‘SNL’ is back. That’s the thing about the Nintendo Switch if I find five minutes, that could be a five-minute adventure [laughs].

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. You can catch Thompson on Syfy’s Chucky, Universal’s upcoming Trolls Band Together, Hulu’s Praise Petey, and Peacock’s Bupkis.



