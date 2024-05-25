Keeping children safe on the internet heading into the summer season; tips for posting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) – With schools out, many parents may be struggling to find ways to keep kids productive. For many parents, the solution is social media, but the Springfield Police Department reminds us of its dangers.

“In almost any capacity it can be really dangerous,” said Becca Rice of Springfield.

For Rice, social media isn’t a place for kids.

“There’s always the fear of online predators,” she said.

However, with such growth in technology, it makes it harder for parents to protect their kids online.

“The most important thing for parents is really just being involved in what your children are doing on their devices,” said Cris Swaters with the Springfield Police Department.

As school comes to an end and summer begins, for many parents, it’s all about capturing those summer memories.

“Parents online just posting everything about their kids is creating a log where everything that that kid has ever done is all online,” said Rice.

Before uploading your family pics, SPD says there are several things to keep in mind.

The department took to Facebook with a list of tips to protect your child.

Rice says “It starts with having a conversation about being safe on the internet and also talking with the kids about like hey is it ok for me to post these pictures? Which can also bring up the conversation about consent.”

Springfield Police recommends covering the child’s face in photos and be sure to you aren’t showcasing your family’s location.

“Unfortunately, there are those predators out there who are willing to take advantage of children who are vulnerable and who don’t have the world experiences adults have,” said Swaters.

Both SPD and Rice agree that conversations about online safety should start young.

“Kids are kids until you teach them, they’re not going to know, so I think it starts with kids and it starts with having a convo about being safe on the internet.”

