‘Justin Theroux Joins the Cast of ‘Beetlejuice 2”

Actor Justin Theroux has been cast in Beetlejuice 2, which stars Michael Keaton, according to Deadline. The release date has been set for September next year and the film will reunite director Tim Burton with Keaton and Winona Ryder, who will reprise their roles from the original 1988 supernatural comedy. Jenna Ortega, known for her work on Wednesday, will play Ryder’s daughter in the movie. Theroux’s character details have yet to be revealed.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

What to Expect From Beetlejuice 2

The original Beetlejuice centered around deceased couple Adam and Barbara, who cannot leave their home, haunting it instead. When a family with a teenage daughter, played by Ryder, moves in, the couple tries to scare them away but to no avail. Enter Beetlejuice, a rowdy spirit who attempts to help. The original film was a hit with fans, critics, and at the box office and has since been adapted into an animated series and a stage musical.

We can expect Beetlejuice 2 to modernize the setting with Ortega playing Ryder’s daughter. With advancements in technology, the movie will better reflect Burton’s vision. The film is likely to be both spooky and entertaining, thanks to the talented cast. However, it remains to be seen how the ongoing writers’ strike will impact production. Theroux, who stars in White House Plumbers on HBO, has a background in horror and thriller genres, with credits including Mulholland Drive and Inland Empire. Beetlejuice 2 is due to be released on September 6, 2024. RELATED: ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Finally Gets a Release Date





Reference