Judge, Daniels Series Secures Deal with Adult Swim

Adult Swim has recently announced its order for the half-hour animated comedy series, Common Side Effects, created by Joe Bennett and Steve Hely and executive produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels.

Adult Swim, the leading source for adult animation and the top destination for young adults, has given the green light to Common Side Effects. The series, which was announced at the Annecy International Animation Festival, is a half-hour comedy that explores the complex reactions to the discovery of a mysterious elixir of life. Common Side Effects showcases the unique and hilarious perspectives of creators Joe Bennett and Steve Hely, as well as executive producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, the creative minds behind King of the Hill.









The storyline of Common Side Effects revolves around former high school lab partners Marshall and Frances, who uncover a conspiracy involving big pharma and the federal government. They stumble upon the existence of a rare mushroom that may hold the key to curing all the world’s diseases. According to Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and Boomerang, “Tonally, this is unlike anything else in animation right now, so we immediately knew that Common Side Effects belonged on Adult Swim. Mike, Greg, and the entire team have extensive experience in comedy and animation, and this new series will tackle topics ranging from government corruption to the pharmaceutical industry in their own unique and hilarious ways.”

Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original programming for Adult Swim and Max, expressed her enthusiasm for Common Side Effects, stating, “From the moment we heard the idea, we knew it perfectly suited our animation brand. The series is based on a thought-provoking and completely original concept, brought to life with complex, larger-than-life characters. We can’t wait to introduce this special show to the world.”

Joe Bennett, who was listed in Variety’s 2022 list of “10 Animators to Watch,” is also set to debut a sci-fi animated series titled “Scavengers Reign” for Max. Additionally, his animated shorts were featured on FXX’s anthology series Cake. Steve Hely, on the other hand, served as a co-executive producer for the HBO series Veep and worked as a producer/writer for American Dad, The Office, and 30 Rock. Bandera Entertainment will produce Common Side Effects, with executive producers Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and Dustin Davis, the president of Bandera.

