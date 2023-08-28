Jesse L. Martin Turns to Science to Solve Murders

The Big Picture NBC has released a trailer for the new series, The Irrational, a thrilling crime-solving drama that explores the chaos of human behavior.

Jesse L. Martin stars as Alec Mercer, an expert in human behavior who uses his own method of behavioral science to solve crimes.

The trailer promises an exciting and stylish procedural for genre fans.





NBC has just released a new trailer for their upcoming series The Irrational, a thrilling new crime-solving drama that brings order to the chaos of human behavior. The new series is set to premiere on NBC on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 10/9c and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. Jesse L. Martin stars in the series as Alec Mercer, an expert in human behavior who solves crimes using his own method of behavioral science.

The new trailer, which debuted today, gives us our first look at the charming and sharp-minded Alec Mercer, the self-titled “behavioral science guy.” Mercer is a man who wears many hats, working as a scientist, professor, and also as a crime-solver. The central theory of his method is predictable irrationality, which suggests that people act in irrational ways that inherently are predictable due to patterns in human thought. Essentially, Alec Mercer makes the irrationality of human behaviour into a science. And though his methods may seem, well, irrational on the surface, there is no doubt that his methods are effective.

Martin is no stranger to procedural crime dramas, however. Previously Martin starred in the long-running series Law & Order. He has also made appearances on spin-offs such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. In addition to these roles, Martin is also known for his role on the CW’s The Flash. The new series will bring Martin to the forefront, however, as it centers on his role as a scientist with a unique method of solving crimes.

Who Else Stars in ‘The Irrational’?

Alongside Martin, the series also stars Maahra Hill, Molly Kunz, Arash DeMaxi, Travina Springer, Soma Chhaya, Ella Cannon, and more. The upcoming show is based on author Dan Ariely‘s 2008 book “Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions.” Ariely is a professor of psychology and behavioral economics at Duke University.

The first trailer of the show promises an exciting and stylish new procedural for genre fans, and it certainly helps to have genre vet center stage. The Irrational will premiere on NBC on September 25, 2023. The premiere will become available to stream on Peacock the next day. Check out the new trailer below: