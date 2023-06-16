Japan Implements Purchase Restrictions on Pokémon TCG Card Drop #152

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mew, pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

Pokémon TCG Japan has implemented restrictions on the orders of the Pokémon Card 152 release. The set is now available on a print-to-order basis, with a limit of one per customer.

The latest expansion of the Pokémon TCG has been released in Japan. Called Pokémon Card 151, this expansion focuses on the original 151 Pokémon from the Kanto region. Due to its anticipated popularity, Pokémon has decided to release the set through a print-to-order program, allowing customers to purchase only one box.









Pokémon Card 151 introduces a new Kadabra card, marking its first appearance in the Pokémon TCG after 21 years. The absence of Kadabra was due to a legal dispute with magician Uri Geller, who claimed that the design of the card was based on his spoon-bending technique. However, Geller withdrew his complaint three years ago and issued a public apology to Pokémon fans. Apart from the return of Kadabra, this expansion is unique as it follows the Pokédex order instead of the usual type-based order. The English-language adaptation, set to be released in the fall, remains unknown as to what changes will be made.

Here are the upcoming releases for the third quarter of 2023 in the Pokémon TCG:

Chien-Pao ex Battle Deck (available July 7, 2023): This deck includes a Chien-Pao SV Black Star Promo Card, a 60-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. Retail price: $9.99.

Tinkaton ex Battle Deck (available July 7, 2023): This deck includes a Tinkaton SV Black Star Promo Card, a 60-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. Retail price: $9.99.

Annihilape ex Box (available July 14, 2023): This box includes an Annihilape ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Annihilape ex, a holographic card featuring an unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. Retail price: $19.99.

2023 Collector's Chest (available August 4, 2023): This chest, priced at $29.99, contains six booster packs and holographic versions of cards from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, featuring the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Back to School Pencil Tin (available August 4, 2023): This item includes two booster packs and a Pikachu-themed pencil case.

Back to School Eraser Blisters (available August 4, 2023): This item includes two booster packs and a Lechonk or Smoliv eraser.

This item includes two booster packs and a Lechonk or Smoliv eraser. Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames drop (available August 11, 2023): The third set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes featuring a Charmander SV Black Star Promo card, three-pack blisters featuring an Eevee SV Black Star Promo card or a Houndstone SV Black Star Promo card, a single-pack blister with a Pawmi SV Black Star Promo card, and more.

