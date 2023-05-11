“Jamie Foxx and Friends Solve a Mysterious Puzzle”

With June just around the corner, it won’t be long before audiences get to see John Boyega in his latest role with the release of They Cloned Tyrone, an upcoming film from Netflix. In an exclusive interview with Empire Magazine, director Juel Taylor revealed additional insight into the various influences the film draws from.





“If The Truman Show drank a bottle of vodka, what would the outcome be?” Taylor said about the film to Empire Magazine. “Me and my writing partner [Tony Rettenmaier] always joked about who would make the most ill-fitting detectives – the worst possible candidates to be thrust into the middle of a conspiracy.” They Cloned Tyrone will serve as Taylor’s directorial debut, which he says will pay tribute to other films while mixing in a bit of originality. “I wanted the world of the film to be this strange, hermetically sealed bubble that feels like it’s lost in time,” he explains.

In addition to Taylor’s comments, Empire revealed a brand-new image from the film, which features Boyega as Fontaine alongside Teyonah Parris (The Marvels) as Yo-Yo and Jamie Foxx Slick Charles as the unlikely trio, who stumble upon a significant government conspiracy. However, given what has been revealed from the image, it appears the trio isn’t going down without a fight. Additional details on the film remain under wraps for now, but with an expected summer release date, it won’t be long before audiences get to unravel the mystery.

John Boyega’s Career Shines With They Cloned Tyrone

Best known for his role in Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy, Boyega’s recent string of films has proven the actor’s versatility, receiving acclaim from last year’s Breaking and The Woman King. However, with the release of They Cloned Tyrone, it appears that the actor is returning to his sci-fi comedy roots, which was showcased in Attack the Block, one of his earliest roles that put him in the spotlight. However, in contrast to the traditional summer blockbusters set to be released in the following months, They Cloned Tyrone will have a unique identity of its own with its tongue-in-cheek humor that will pay homage to 1970s cinema. Alongside Boyega, Parris, and Foxx, the film will also feature the performances of Kiefer Sutherland and J. Alphonse Nicholson. Whether the film will resonate remains to be seen for now, but given its influences alongside a talented cast, They Cloned Tyrone may be the perfect movie to check out when it debuts on Netflix this July.