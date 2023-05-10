Jacob Tremblay Raves About ‘Little Mermaid’ Flounder’s Design Following Criticism from Fans.

Image via Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Image via The Little Mermaid/Disney

The audience reaction to Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid hasn’t been great.

Everything from the film’s character design to its lighting are coming under fire, as soon-to-be viewers pick apart every aspect of the film, looking for fresh things to dislike. That’s not to mention the racists, who need no reason other than a Black Ariel to boycott the child-friendly release.

The backlash to Flounder, in particular, has dragged The Little Mermaid down, as longtime fans of the story criticize the film for its unsettling take on the beloved character. The actor behind the upcoming live-action Flounder is finally speaking up, in response to this pushback, and he’s confident audiences will change their minds on Ariel’s bestie once they’ve actually laid eyes on the film.

Speaking with People, Flounder actor Jacob Tremblay — known for his work on Room, Good Boys, and Luca — said that he saw an early version of the character’s design when he was auditioning, and fully supports the final product included in Disney’s completed Little Mermaid.

“I was shown the design when I went in for the audition and I saw the movie last night and, I have to say that I think it really, really worked,” he said. “I think that they were geniuses and they knew exactly what they were doing.”

Referring to Flounder’s designers as “geniuses” might seem a bit out of left field to the character’s biggest detractors, but I, for one, couldn’t be more pleased to hear Tremblay’s takeaway. Sure, Flounder seemed a bit off-putting when his first images were revealed, but remember what happened with Sonic? The initial character design was broadly derided, so the filmmakers changed course and ultimately debuted a much, much more popular take on the character. The same appears to be true for Flounder, who looks to have undergone some serious changes between his initial debut and the film’s official release.

Tremblay’s addition that The Little Mermaid‘s live-action Flounder suits the style of the film is also relevant. We’re used to seeing an animated Flounder swim onto our screens — there were bound to be changes for his live-action iteration. Real fish don’t look much like their animated versions, so Disney faced a real hurdle in making characters like Flounder look real, in order to match their live-action surroundings, while also making them palatable for audiences.

The final result might not make everyone happy, but Tremblay seems convinced that audiences will come around to the new Flounder if they give him a chance. We can’t have it all, unfortunately, and when faced with the choice between a colorful, fake-looking Flounder and a slightly unappealing, but tangible-looking, version, we’ll take the real deal.