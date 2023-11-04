It looks like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may get an S Pen slot

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 works with Samsung’s S Pen stylus, but there’s no integrated slot for keeping it in the phone, like there is on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Now there’s evidence that this might be changing on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

As spotted by Studimo (via Android Central), a Samsung patent has emerged, showing some potential locations where an S Pen could be housed on a foldable phone – perhaps the foldable phone Samsung is due to launch next year.

