Is There a Post-credits Scene in ‘Elemental’?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Elemental.

When it comes to films like The Flash, you would expect them to effortlessly overpower any competition. However, Disney’s Elemental is quietly stealing the limelight. While the former proudly showcases its unresolved loose ends, Pixar’s creation is winning hearts everywhere. But whether it’s the superhero or the adorable love story of the elements, viewers do not have the patience to sit through until the end just to find out if there’s a post-credits scene. So, here’s the answer for you instead.

Yes, Elemental does have a post-credit scene… kind of

In the traditional sense, where a post-credit scene offers a glimpse into the future of a franchise, a funny anecdote, a blooper reel, or something completely useless (we’re looking at you, The Flash), Peter Sohn’s Elemental doesn’t quite fit the bill. However, when the credits come to a halt, there is something truly unforgettable.

If you stay put throughout the credits and acknowledge the exceptional animators who brought Elemental and its cast to life, you will be rewarded with the original song “Steal the Show” by Lauv. As for the post-credits scene, Sohn opts for a special and touching dedication to the individuals who inspired the film’s core theme: his late parents.

The story of Elemental revolves around Ember and Wade, two elements from Element City, who meet and fall in love, transcending their differences. The film’s premise, particularly Ember’s story, bears resemblance to the challenges faced by immigrants in real life, something Sohn intimately understands as his parents were Korean immigrants who journeyed to New York in the 1960s.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Sohn discusses his deep admiration and sincere respect for his family’s arduous journey and the sacrifices they made.

“[I saw] my father, my mother, my brother there, and I could see the city miles of how hard their life was. And I got very emotional and I just saw them and just thanked them. ‘If it wasn’t for all the hard work, all that you guys sacrificed, I would not be here.’ I don’t remember everything I said ’cause I was so emotional that day.”

He revealed that the emotions he experienced during this momentous occasion played a significant role in the creation of Disney’s Elemental, which aims to “understand our parents as people and the people around us who have sacrificed for us.”

Elemental is currently showing in theaters.

