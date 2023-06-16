Is ‘The Flash’ a Groundbreaking Leap for DC or a Setback of Two Steps?

via Warner Bros

Warning: Spoilers for The Flash to follow.

The Flash has garnered significant attention for a multitude of reasons, such as the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller, its intricate exploration of time travel and the multiverse, and the numerous cameos by iconic characters. The film’s impact, both within the DC movie universe and in the real world, is the subject of much discussion.

The Flash presents a complex narrative, often with an uncanny pacing that captivates audiences. However, opinions on the film diverge depending on what elements viewers value the most. Those seeking exceptional performances will be satisfied, despite the occasional shortcomings in younger Barry Allen’s portrayal. The visual effects may leave something to be desired, as is unfortunately common in the industry. And for those who appreciate humor and entertaining superhero antics, The Flash delivers.

But what impact does this film have on the larger DC universe? The question initially seems trivial, considering the diminishing importance of the DC Extended Universe’s continuity and the upcoming reboot by James Gunn. Nevertheless, Gunn’s declaration of The Flash as his favorite movie of the year carries intriguing implications.

Gunn’s endorsement does not imply that he will emulate The Flash’s style in his own films. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to create unique visions in his comic book adaptations. Rather, his appreciation for The Flash offers insight into his creative sensibilities and promises exciting prospects for the Gunnverse.

Despite its flaws, such as convoluted multiverse elements and uneven cohesion, The Flash exhibits remarkable moments that stand out in the realm of comic book films. Barry’s emotional journey, the potential of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl character, and the engaging team dynamics are just a few examples. It is reasonable to assume that Gunn was drawn to these aspects of the film, envisioning what they could become with further exploration.

Gunn’s track record in the comic book film genre suggests that he values the same qualities present in The Flash. While The Flash may not directly shape the future of the DC cinematic landscape, Gunn’s affinity for the film bodes well for the direction he will take with his upcoming projects. The combination of the strengths exhibited by The Flash and Gunn’s creative eye is bound to yield captivating results.

About the author