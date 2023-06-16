Is OnePlus V Fold 2023 the Ultimate Ruler of Foldable Phones?

This image showcases the Oppo Find N2 and is solely for illustrative purposes. We are now entering the season of foldables, and this year will be a significant milestone for this innovative form factor. In the upcoming months, we will witness the global release of not just the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (as has become customary), but also the recently-announced Google Pixel Fold, as well as new foldables from OnePlus, a company that is known for its impressive smartphones. Samsung will face some tough competition this summer, and while many may perceive OnePlus as the underdog, I beg to differ. In this article, I will present my case as to why the OnePlus V Fold might just be the true king of foldables in 2023. Before we dive in, it is important to note that this article is based on credible but preliminary information, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. Additionally, while OnePlus is expected to launch two foldables, I will focus on the OnePlus V Fold as it has been the subject of most leaked information thus far. With that said, let’s get started. OnePlus V Fold: Unique and Cutting-Edge Contrary to popular belief, the OnePlus V Fold will not simply be a carbon copy of the Oppo Find N2. While it was initially speculated that OnePlus would take heavy inspiration from the Oppo Find N series due to their close relationship, recent reports suggest that the OnePlus V Fold will actually be based on the yet-to-be-released Oppo Find N3. This means that the device will come with state-of-the-art internals, including the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Furthermore, the dimensions of the V Fold will be different from what was previously expected. The Find N3 is rumored to feature an 8-inch main display and a 6.5-inch cover screen, which is a significant increase compared to the Find N2. This difference in size will undoubtedly have an impact on the user experience. OnePlus V Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: It’s Not Just About Size The smaller form factor of the Find N2 has been celebrated as one of its main selling points. However, it can also be seen as a limitation, as it provides less screen real estate. This has been a key argument in favor of the bulkier Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, with the new information about the OnePlus V Fold’s dimensions, it appears that OnePlus has found a way to offer a more refined and similarly-sized alternative to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. According to leaks, Samsung’s upcoming foldable will only feature incremental changes from its predecessor, with the design, aspect ratios, and crease remaining largely unchanged. In comparison, the OnePlus V Fold will benefit from Oppo’s expertise and offer a larger screen size, more natural aspect ratios, a less prominent crease, and a seamless folding experience. Combined with its cutting-edge internals, the OnePlus V Fold has the potential to attract foldable enthusiasts who are looking for something different from the specced-up Galaxy Z Fold 4. OnePlus V Fold vs Google Pixel Fold While it may feel odd to compare a foldable to anything other than a device from Samsung’s Galaxy Z series, we must not forget that Google is also throwing its hat into the ring with the upcoming Pixel Fold. While the Pixel Fold shares similarities with the Oppo Find N2 in terms of prioritizing aspect ratios over raw screen real estate, it falls behind both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the OnePlus V Fold in several aspects. Firstly, the Pixel Fold is powered by the same chipset found in the Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 Pro, which is not as cutting-edge as what the OnePlus V Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 5 offer. Additionally, the Pixel Fold is likely to face battery life issues due to its smaller battery capacity and higher pixel count. Furthermore, the Pixel Fold’s bezels are noticeably larger, making it look like a first-generation device. Considering all these factors, the $1799 price tag of the Pixel Fold becomes harder to justify. Conclusion: The Rise of OnePlus V Fold In less than three months, consumers outside of China will have three options to choose from when it comes to notepad-style foldables. At present, the OnePlus V Fold seems to be the clear choice. While it is technically a first-generation device, it has the potential to showcase the true capabilities of Chinese foldables to users worldwide. In doing so, it can highlight the complacency of Samsung in its Galaxy Z series and the inexperience of Google in manufacturing foldables. Those looking for the best notepad-style foldable might find OnePlus’ offering to be compelling, especially if it is competitively priced.





Reference