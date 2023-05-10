Is it Possible to Use a Brain ‘Fingerprint’ to Anticipate Disorders? | Scientific Research

This is a functional connectivity map that displays the interactions of different brain regions in 12-year-olds. The map was constructed using resting-state MRIs, and larger red circles indicate brain “nodes” with more connections.

Ava Manning uses an electroencephalography (EEG) headband to monitor her brain waves while she sleeps. This device has been used to track the sleeping brain’s activity outside of traditional university labs, and offers insight into disorders associated with disruptions in sleep, such as post-traumatic stress disorder and autism spectrum disorder. Manning was diagnosed with autism at the age of 9 and has used the headband to track her sleeping brain’s “fingerprint,” which emits a sound to enhance her slow waves and sustain her smooth sleeping pattern.

Modern neuroimaging techniques have revealed the brain’s fingerprint-like qualities, such as functional connectome mapping which tracks blood-flow changes as different brain regions communicate with one another. Brain fingerprints offer promise in diagnosing and treating mental illness on a more individualized level. Some researchers are using EEGs to understand the sleeping brain beyond what is easily identifiable by human observation, expanding the analysis of sleep brain waves to extract tens of thousands of spindle-like wave patterns.





Reference