Iron Studios Debuts Deluxe Monsters Inc. Diorama Statue for Disney100

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of delightful 1/10 Art Scale statues including some love for Monsters Inc.

Iron Studios is back and ready to show some love for Disney’s 100th Anniversary with a brand new 1/10 Art Scale Statue. It is time to return to the world of Monsters Inc. with a new and deluxe statue. Coming in at 11.5″ tall, the whole gang is here with James P. “Sulley” Sullivan, Mike Wazowski, Boo, and even Randall. The statue features all your favorite Monsters Inc. monsters as they are posed in front of Boo’s door. A lot of details were put into this statue, and it will be an excellent addition to any Disney or Pixar fan collection. From the fur of Sulley to Boo’s monster costume and even the intricate detail on the door, Iron Studios put a lot of scary detail into this statue. This statue will surely be a must-have addition to any Monsters Inc. collection, and Iron Studio has it priced at $799. Pre-orders are already live right here with a Q3 2023 release.





Monsters Inc. Diorama Deluxe – Disney 100

“Ready to break the record of the biggest amount of scream energy collected, the monsters James P. “Sulley” Sullivan and his partner Mike Wazowski, pose happily next to their complex system of scream extractor machines, in front of a interdimensional closet door that leads to the bedroom of the sweet and cute Mary Gibbs, better known as Boo, a curious and innocent 2-years-old human girl that doesn’t appear to be afraid of the duo and with whom she created strong emotional bonds.”

“With Boo next to them disguised with a homemade monster costume, and their treacherous rival Randall Boggs behind, Iron Studios present the diorama statue “Monsters Inc Diorama – Disney Classics 100 Years – Deluxe Art Scale 1/10″, with the trio of main protagonists and their greatest enemy, from another memorable and praised animated feature film by Disney Pixar Animation Studios. Another big box-office success adding to the line of statues celebrating the 100th anniversary of Disney by Iron Studios.”

