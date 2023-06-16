iRobot Acquisition Cleared by UK CMA for $1.7 Billion by Amazon

Britain’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has given the green light to Amazon’s planned acquisition of iRobot for $1.7 billion. The CMA has determined that the deal will not raise any competition concerns within the UK. Amazon’s spokesperson expressed satisfaction with the decision and pledged their support to regulatory bodies. The company also anticipates favorable decisions from other regulators in the near future. On the other hand, iRobot has not yet responded to a request for comment from Reuters.

The CMA had initiated a preliminary investigation into the deal, known as a “Phase 1” probe, in April. Amazon’s aim with this acquisition is to expand its range of smart-home devices, which includes the popular Alexa voice assistant, smart thermostats, security devices, wall-mounted smart displays, and a robot companion named Astro. Regulators in Europe and the United States are cautious about big tech firms acquiring smaller competitors, particularly those with substantial user data, often demanding remedies before approving such transactions. The European Union’s antitrust regulators are expected to announce their decision on the deal by July 6, while the US Federal Trade Commission is also reviewing the acquisition.

