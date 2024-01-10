iPhone 16 concept gives us up-close look at Apple’s new upgrade

We’re still eight months from Apple’s introduction of the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Still, there’s so much we have already heard about these devices that a graphic designer shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) a concept of the regular iPhone 16 models based on recent leaks.

X user Jia posted its second concept of the regular iPhone 16 model, which resembles an iPhone 12 but with important tweaks. His concept is based on leaks from MacRumors, URedditor, information from DSCC analyst Ross Young, and more.

Image source: Jia/X

While the iPhone 15 was a drastic change compared to the iPhone 14, this upcoming iPhone 16 model will introduce one significant change: Vertically aligned cameras for Spatial Video support, as already pointed out by BGR.

Image source: Jia/X

This design change will allow Apple’s standard phones to capture Spatial Video, another way to promote Vision Pro. In addition, the iPhone 16 will likely add a smaller Action Button, which will be perfect for setting up an action, such as live translation, playing music, adding a shortcut, setting a Focus Mode, etc.

Image source: Jia/X

Another rumored button for this upcoming device is a Capture Button. Once mysterious, rumors corroborated that this addition is more convenient for capturing photos and videos.

Besides that, it’s unlikely that the new iPhone will get a different finish than the iPhone 15 versions. Apple uses a new optimized dual-ion exchange process before polishing its back with nanocrystalline particles etched to create a textured matte finish.

What will be the changes for the iPhone 16 Pro models?

Apple will bring camera upgrades for the Pro models and, most importantly, make these phones bigger, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays. This will help bring larger batteries and also a tetraprism lens for the smaller Pro version.

While features could change during the iPhone 16 development, we already know so much more about this device, which you can learn more about in the guide below.