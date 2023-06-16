iOS 17 Extends iPhone Passcode Forgiveness Period to 72 Hours for Those with Memory Loss

Apple is set to introduce some exciting new features with the release of iOS 17. One of the standout additions is Standby, which transforms a charging iPhone into a dynamic smart display when placed in landscape orientation. Users will also have the ability to create personalized Contact Posters that appear on the recipient’s phone during a call. Additionally, Live Voicemail provides real-time transcriptions of voicemails, allowing users to easily connect to the calls they find interesting.

Alongside these fantastic updates, iPhone XS and later models can expect to receive the iOS 17 upgrade in September. The update will also feature an innovative iMessage feature that sends a notification when friends or family members reach their destinations safely.

According to an article by MacRumors, another notable addition to iOS 17 is the option to reset a recently changed passcode using the previous passcode within a 72-hour time frame. This means that if a user forgets their new passcode, they can still use their old one to create a new passcode within the given time limit.

Here’s how it works: If a user enters an incorrect passcode and taps on “Forgot Passcode?”, they will be directed to a screen with a “Try Passcode Reset” option. Selecting this option will lead them to another page where they can enter their previous passcode and generate a new one. Apple and Google put considerable thought into this security feature, as is customary for them.

Furthermore, accessing “Settings” and navigating to “Face ID & Passcode” will present an option to “Expire Previous Passcode Now.” This enables users to invalidate their previous passcode, preventing potential thieves from using it to change the passcode on the stolen iPhone. This is crucial because, as of iOS 17 DP1, the Apple ID account password can still be modified using the iPhone passcode.

There is concern that this could pose a significant security risk, particularly for individuals who have their iPhone passcodes watched by malicious actors who then steal their devices and alter their Apple ID passwords. During a recent episode of Jon Gruber’s Daring Fireball podcast, Apple’s software engineering chief, Craig Federighi, acknowledged the issue and expressed the company’s commitment to finding alternative methods of addressing it.

While it’s impossible to prevent every instance of phone theft, users can minimize the risk of losing their devices by refusing to lend them to strangers. Although this might seem self-centered, safeguarding physical control over your handset is crucial in today’s world, where unauthorized access to your phone could result in the loss of your entire bank account.