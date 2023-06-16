Introducing the UDO Super Gemini Synthesizer: A Powerful 20-Voice Beast Ideal for Sound Design

British instrument manufacturer Unidentified Dancing Objects (UDO) is set to release its highly anticipated Super Gemini synthesizer, following its initial preview at Superbooth 2023. With its impressive capabilities, the Super Gemini is a true powerhouse in the world of synthesizers. Boasting 20 voices and dual-layer polyphony, this analog hybrid device allows you to play 20 notes simultaneously. Additionally, the dual-layer polyphony feature enables the combination of sounds, resulting in ten “super” voices that offer unique and captivating sound design combinations which can be experienced in the left and right stereo channels.

If you’re seeking comprehensive sound design options, then look no further. The Super Gemini’s stereo binaural signal path is equipped with effects processors, gate arrays, and pedal connectors, allowing for the creation of “glittering frequency” and “shattering harmonics.” UDO proudly claims that this instrument is ideal for producing both familiar and discordant soundscapes. Furthermore, this synthesizer provides an expansive range of 256 performance and patch slots, as well as an impressive selection of 64 interchangeable waveforms to kickstart your sound design journey. Among the sound design features are wave morphing, cross mod capabilities, bi-directional sync, and, of course, an all-analog signal path.

Designed to meet the needs of musicians and sound enthusiasts, the Super Gemini incorporates a sequencer with 16 editable patterns and features a durable exterior crafted from aluminum and steel. UDO has paid meticulous attention to detail in the design of this instrument, ensuring that the knobs and levers offer a satisfying tactile experience. The 61-note semi-weighted keybed includes polyphonic aftertouch, while the custom-engineered panel showcases a ribbon controller for individual note articulation.

As a worthy successor to UDO’s acclaimed Super 6 synth, the Super Gemini enhances every aspect of its predecessor. However, it’s important to note that this is a professional-grade synthesizer, built with high-quality components, resulting in a higher price point. The Super Gemini by UDO is priced at $4,200 and is now available for pre-order at select music retailers. However, customer shipments are not expected until October.