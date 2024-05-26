Internet Debates Over An X User’s Claims About Poha

Poha is a popular breakfast food in India (Photo Credit: iStock)

Poha is one of the staple breakfast dishes in many desi households. Making it is very simple – just rinse the poha, cook it with your favourite spice vegetables and peanuts, garnish with coriander, and voila! The quick and easy dish is ready to be served. Believe it or not, some people also dislike poha. A recent post on the social media handle X (formerly known as Twitter) serves as proof. In the post, the user uploaded a picture of poha with the caption, “Tell me a worse breakfast than this.” The post quickly went viral and left the internet divided.

The post received 748.7K views till now and the comment section of this post was flooded with intense reactions from foodies.

A section of poha lovers quickly came to the defence of the dish. A user wrote, “India ka favourite breakfast hai ye [This is India’s favourite breakfast].”

Another one added, “This is a VERY GOOD and HEALTHY breakfast !”

Many even asked the person to “delete” the post.

Someone said that the person is uploading such posts just for the sake of reach. They wrote, “Reach chahiye inko ab … issliye poha ko badnaam kar rahi [She’s criticising the dish to increase the reach of her post].”

On the other hand, a segment of people agreed with the post, stating that poha is not as great as it seems.

A person quipped, “I totally agree with you.”

Another one added, “I thought this was with me only”

“Worst taste,” read a comment.

A user commented, “Finally kisi nae such kha [Finally, someone has spoken truth].”

Someone else said, “This…and Upma…overly overrated..”

A person remarked, “People who eat poha I do not consider them as humans.”

What are your thoughts on poha for breakfast? Let us know your opinion in the comments section.