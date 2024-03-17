Internet connection disrupted for some ViewQwest users due to faulty switch

SINGAPORE – Internet service provider ViewQwest’s services have been restored after users faced connection issues since 4am on March 17.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, there were two spikes in the number of reported disruptions.

The first spike happened at about 4am, with 334 reports made as at 4.02am. The reports began tapering off at about 6am, but there was another spike at noon.

As at 12.32pm, there were 375 outage reports made, with some users still experiencing issues as at 3.17pm. There were more reports sustained over a longer period during the second instance.

A total of 94 per cent of the respondents reported Internet issues.

In a Facebook post, ViewQwest said it had received reports of intermittent Internet connection affecting customers in some areas and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

This was caused by a faulty switch, which has since been replaced, a ViewQwest spokesperson said in reply to queries from The Straits Times.

In an update at 3.57pm, the firm said it had fully restored the services of some customers affected by the intermittent connection.

“If you are still experiencing issues, kindly restart your modem and router,” it added.

Some users on social media commented that the service was down in locations such as Bukit Panjang, Orchard Road, Tampines and Woodlands.