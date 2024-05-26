Internet comes out in support of elderly Indian-origin chef’s empty stall goes viral

An Indian-origin chef in Australia has captured the internet’s attention after a video featuring him went viral. The clip shows Padam Vyas, the head chef at The Colonial Restaurants, standing at an empty food stall with no customers at an event in Sydney. The video, shared on The Colonial Restaurants’ Instagram page, includes the text, “No one came to try his food”. The internet has come out in support of the elderly chef.

In the video, Chef Vyas is seen seated at a pop-up food stall with various dishes arranged in boxes in front of him. The camera pans around to reveal the absence of customers at the stall. Later, the chef is seen running to escape the rain with a bag in his hand.

Read More

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 900K views. Many users expressed their sympathy for Chef Vyas in the comments, showing support and encouragement. Some commented on how tempting the food looked and regretted that people hadn’t tried it.

Despite the initial disappointment, the overwhelming support from the online community has provided a silver lining. Many are hopeful that the viral video will draw attention to Chef Vyas’s culinary talents and lead to more people trying his food in the future.