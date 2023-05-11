Intentional Rancor glitch in ‘Survivor’ revealed

A Star Wars Jedi: Survivor developer has confirmed that the game has a rare enemy encounter that players initially thought was a glitch.

A Jedi: Survivor gameplay posted to the game’s Reddit page — via GamesRadar — went viral recently due to a terrifying encounter the player stumbled across. The clip shows DarthGoomba93 on the planet Koboh in the middle of a fight between a Purge Trooper and multiple other enemies when a Rancor suddenly appears and instantly kills them.

At first, it looks as if the encounter is a bug as the Rancor can be fought in an underground cave somewhere else on Koboh. Other Reddit users were trying to come up with a reason why the enemy appeared, with one saying, “Had this happen — he turns up intermittently around the meditation point just outside Ramblers Reach. Not sure if intended or not…”

Another player said they “saw him wandering around in the river one time. Had to double take because I didn’t believe it at first.”

But there’s actually a reasonable explanation for the terrifying encounter. According to Respawn‘s senior encounter designer Patrick Wren, this is intentional and there’s a “very small chance” that a Rancor will appear in random encounters on Koboh.

“The Valley on Koboh feels so much more alive and changes as you progress the story,” Wren explained on Twitter. “Of course, there is a very small chance of what happens below [referring to the clip] too.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor also includes a helpful message that will appear if players manage to break the game. A clip gained popularity on Twitter recently after a player entered an area of the game that they shouldn’t have been able to access at that point. A hidden error message appeared to warn the player, indicating that they have bypassed certain story elements.

In other gaming news, a brand new patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now live on console, with a PC release coming soon.