Intel’s rebranding signifies acknowledgement of Apple and AMD’s triumph

Intel recently made a significant announcement regarding the rebranding of its processors. Starting with Meteor Lake CPUs, Intel’s consumer processors will now be known as Intel Core and Intel Core Ultra. However, the most noticeable change is the removal of the iconic “i” in the naming scheme.

While this change may seem subtle, it reflects the evolving state of the industry and Intel’s position within it. For many years, Intel’s dominance in the processor market led competitors to emulate its approach to product names and marketing. With the new naming convention, Intel is adopting a blend of what AMD and Apple are doing, shifting from a leader to a follower. It appears that Intel recognizes its brand no longer holds the same significance for the average consumer.

Intel is also eliminating mentions of generations.

Under the new branding, Intel’s focus is on the “Core” aspect of the naming scheme, removing the “i” from processor tiers like i3 and i9. For example, a CPU previously known as “Intel Core i5-14600K” will now be labeled as “Intel Core 5 14600K.”

The tiering structure will still consist of 3/5/7/9, similar to AMD Ryzen CPUs, but the iconic “i” is gone. Additionally, Intel aims to emphasize the distinction between mainstream chips and high-end offerings.

Going forward, Intel’s future CPUs will belong to either the Intel Core family or the Intel Core Ultra family, mirroring Apple’s Pro, Max, and Ultra tiers.

Some overlap exists between the two lines, as both Core and Core Ultra offer tier 5 and 7 chips. Though the distinction may be confusing, the general idea is that Core Ultra chips provide premium performance. Intel hasn’t explicitly addressed how overclocking fits into this branding, but Tom’s Hardware suggests that a chip doesn’t need to belong to the current K-series to be branded as Intel Core Ultra.

Furthermore, Intel is eliminating references to generation numbers. Previously, CPUs might have been labeled as “Intel 13th Generation Core i9-13900K Processor.” Now, the generation will be indicated by the numbers following the tier. This is not an entirely new concept.

The company also prefers the word “processor” to precede the processor number. For example, a next-gen CPU’s full name would be Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 14700K. However, it’s likely that most people will omit the “processor” just as Intel dropped the “i.” Therefore, we can expect references to Core Ultra 7 14700K.

These changes do not apply retroactively, so older chips like Raptor Lake will retain the old naming convention. The fate of Intel’s new products remains uncertain, as mobile devices will likely receive Meteor Lake first, and desktop users may only get a Raptor Lake refresh.

Intel’s decision to change its long-established branding is a bold move, and its necessity is debatable. It’s interesting how minor alterations can have a significant impact — without the “i,” Intel’s prominence seems diminished.

We predicted this change over a month ago, and yet, it still feels unfamiliar. While these modifications won’t render Intel’s products unrecognizable, they signal the beginning of a new era in the realm of processors.

