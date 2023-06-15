Intel’s latest processor branding omits the ‘i’ – a fumble in their strategy

Intel has officially announced the rebranding of its processors with the introduction of the new Intel Core and Intel Core Ultra brands, marking the end of the ‘i’ in the Core series processors that have been a staple for over a decade. Intel is emphasizing its focus on innovation and technology leadership with products like Meteor Lake, which prioritize power efficiency and AI capabilities. The new branding structure aims to help consumers differentiate between Intel’s latest technology and mainstream offerings.

The new branding will first be seen on Intel’s new Core processors, starting with Meteor Lake. Initially, the lineup will consist of Intel Core 3, Intel Core 5, and Intel Core 7 processors. It is unclear if there will be an Intel Core 9 option, but the highest tier will fall under the Intel Core Ultra brand, set to debut in the second half of 2023. The Core Ultra brand targets the high-end enthusiast market and enterprise users, while the vanilla Intel Core processors cater to mainstream users.

This rebranding is a significant change for Intel, as it leaves behind the reputation it has built over 15 years with its Core i-series processors. The latest Raptor Lake processors have already gained recognition on the best processor list. Intel will no longer reference the specific generation in its marketing or product markings, although the generation number will still be identifiable in the model number of the processor.

However, there are concerns and confusion surrounding the rebranding. The differentiation between Core and Core Ultra, especially with some overlap in the middle tiers, may not provide clear guidance for customers when choosing a processor. The mainstream customers Intel aims to target are likely to seek advice from retail associates or search online for recommendations, rather than relying solely on the new branding. Additionally, the enthusiast community that builds their own PCs is already familiar with Intel’s existing branding.

For enterprise users, Intel already has the vPro branding to denote additional security features. Introducing designations like Core Ultra 9 vPro Enterprise or Core Ultra 9 vPro Essential only adds complexity to the system. The rebranding requires everyone to relearn the new system, creating more confusion.

While Intel claims that the rebranding reflects architectural changes in the chips, it is hard to ignore the feeling that something significant is being left behind. Hopefully, Intel won’t come to regret this decision as consumers adapt to the new branding.





