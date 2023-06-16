Insufficient Time to Develop Emotional Attachment to John in Barry’s Last Season

Season 4 of the critically acclaimed show “Barry” had viewers on the edge of their seats as they tried to piece together the unpredictable path of this sinister comedy-turned-crime-thriller. The season began with intense prison breaks and kingpin criminals targeting each other, only to abruptly halt when the main characters, Barry and Sally, played by Bill Hader and Sarah Goldberg, went on the run. In an unexpected time jump, the couple established a secluded home in the middle of nowhere and raised a son named John. Throughout the season, John, portrayed by Zachary Golinger, made regular appearances, but the audience never fully grasped his individuality beyond being the sheltered child of secretive parents.

However, knowing the meticulous storytelling of co-creators Hader and Alec Berg, it’s safe to assume that our limited knowledge of John served a purpose. To truly understand John, we must start at the end. After a terrifying attack on their home, Sally and John joined Barry in Los Angeles, seeking a safe haven. Unfortunately, they fell into the hands of vengeful gang members led by NoHo Hank. Hank planned to use Barry’s family as leverage to confront Barry and Fuches in a deadly confrontation. Sensing the impending danger, Sally, who John only knew as Emily, finally revealed the truth to her son. She explained that his father, not named Clark, was a dangerous man tied to these criminals through his evil actions. Sally also took responsibility for involving John in their predicament, acknowledging that he was an innocent pawn undeserving of the consequences they were about to face. This honest revelation shattered the walls between mother and son, leading to a tender moment of love before they found themselves in a shootout where John was caught in the crossfire.

The character of John played a crucial role in the narrative, despite the audience not developing a deep connection with him. His purpose seemed to be providing insights into the already established characters. As Barry sought redemption in his new identity as Clark, he projected his own ideals, such as non-violence and piety, onto his son. Barry believed that molding John into an opposite version of himself would balance out the harm he had caused in the past. Simultaneously, Fuches, who had previously described himself as heartless, shielded John from bullets during the showdown in Hank’s lobby. This act implied a truce between Fuches and Barry, emphasizing John’s role as a bargaining chip. However, it’s interesting to note that John’s presence in the series was more of a catalyst for thematic elements rather than a character the audience was meant to connect with.

The distance between Sally and John throughout the season served a purpose in conveying Sally’s reluctance to fully embrace the life she had chosen after running away with Barry. This passive relationship extended to the audience, causing John to become somewhat forgotten until the finale. In the closing episodes, John, now portrayed by Jaeden Martell, navigated life without his father, displaying a complex range of emotions. As he secretly watched a biopic about his father’s life, forbidden by his mother, he initially appeared anxious but gradually adopted a stoic demeanor, hiding his true feelings. It’s unclear how much John knew about his father’s true identity and actions before Barry’s demise. Did he choose to accept the heroic portrayal of Barry in the film, or was it the only version he had ever known?

The lack of emotional investment in John as a character may be intentional, highlighting the neglect he experienced from his parents. Barry and Sally, consumed by their self-centered beliefs and actions, failed to truly care for and understand their son. In a series centered on misguided individuals believing they are on the right path, John becomes an unfortunate casualty of narcissistic parenting. The finale exposes Sally’s minimal growth, showcasing the stagnant state of her character. John’s lack of a distinct personality for viewers to latch onto reflects the consequences of his upbringing, where his interests and experiences were stifled by fear instilled by his parents, leaving him lonely and bullied. The audience’s apathy towards John serves as a powerful statement about the harsh realities of his life.





Reference