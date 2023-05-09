Insufficient Representation of Female Coaches in High-Performance Sports

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain



In recent years, there has been a rise in popularity of professional women’s sports. The television schedule now includes the 2023 FIFA women’s world cup and the 2023 women’s rugby league season, and we have also seen the expansion of women’s AFL and the creation of the women’s Indian Premier League in cricket.





Despite the progress on screen, a recent research published in the International Journal of Sports Science & Coaching shows that underrepresentation of women coaches still remains. The research was led by UNE’s Dr. Ben Serpell, Professor Christian Cook, and colleagues Darlene Harrison and Rae Dower.

Dr. Serpell, the lead author and a lecturer at the School of Science at UNE, provides insights into why this situation persists and its consequences for elite sports:

What are the key takeaways from this research?

The paper highlights the need for diversity in sports and how it leads to innovation and success. However, we see a lack of diversity across many groups, including women. We also discuss the importance of equal opportunities for all people, regardless of their gender diverse background, to take part in development programs.

We suggest the importance of environment and advocate for an inclusive one for all coaches and players. The environment, not just culture, would play a crucial role in promoting gender diversity progress.

Why is there an underrepresentation of women and minority groups in elite sports and coaching leadership?

Sociocultural norms could be one of the reasons and may result in related sexism, racism, ageism, and other forms of prejudice. However, we also note that the industry is hard for anyone committed to their family, regardless of their gender. Elite and professional sports require a traditional working arrangement, making it challenging for non-traditional working arrangements, such as job-sharing or working from home.

What are some of the things coaches and performance staff can do to shape change and foster inclusive environments?

Leaders within organizations need to champion increased diversity and appropriate representation of minority groups. We also need to create a more inclusive environment, which is not just about culture. Sponsors need to help secure opportunities for development and advancement for coaches to promote equality and inclusivity.

For all people coming up the ranks, how important is it to have a diverse range of mentors and role models? Are there any specific challenges women may face?

We need to have mentors and sponsors to support development and advocation, but we also need leaders in the industry to promote diversity. Women coaches tend to be over-mentored but under-sponsored; thus, having effective sponsors is much needed.

What do you hope to see happen in the future in this space, and what areas could be further explored?

We hope this paper will encourage more conversation to increase diversity in elite and professional sports. Moreover, this research highlights the need for an inclusive environment in the industry, and we urge leaders to create one.

