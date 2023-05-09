Insider Secrets Behind the Royal Wedding Scene Unveiled by the ‘Queen Charlotte’ Cast

Dearest gentle reader, this writer is most pleased to announce the long-awaited union of their Majesties King George (Corey Mylchreest), and Princess Charlotte (India Amarteifio) in Netflix’s event of the season Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. As any royal watcher will know, every regency occasion is documented to perfection with full focus on every move and word uttered by the monarchs. In that very honor, the streaming giant has brought together the faces behind the royals so they too can marvel at the wonder of a royal wedding and offer full analysis, of course.

In the new video, Mylchreest and Amarteifio were joined by Lady Agatha Danbury actress Arsema Thomas as they unpacked all of the hidden behind-the-scenes royal-tea that went into the magical wedding day sequence. Unveiling it to be just as grand an affair off the screen as it was on it, the cast explained that the church was full to the brim with 118 extras in attendance for the occasion. The mass of strangers actually added to the dynamic for Charlotte actress Amarteifio who said all the eyes on her when she walked out in her breathtaking white and gold embroidered wedding gown only added to the nervousness a real bride would feel. “Of course, you’re acting but you can just use what’s going on,” she explained. “You’ve got all these looking at you. You just inherently feel what she’s feeling anyway so it was really easy to access this scene.” Her presence clearly carried with the cast on-screen too as Thomas admitted she “almost cried” watching her on-screen companion walk down the aisle and Mylchreest declaring the moment “so beautiful.”

Image via Netflix As hearts were racing across the world in anticipation for the moment George and Charlotte laid eyes on one another, the sentiment was also felt by the stars. Truly adding to the charm of it all, Amarteifio admitted: “It feels so real. You’re in the costume, you’ve got the ring, you’ve got the Archbishop of Canterbury. You’ve got the husband. Yeah, it’s very magical.” Whilst Amarteifio was eager to praise the scene where George is beside himself as he lays eyes on Charlotte, Mylchreest was quick to snap everyone back to reality by revealing he was not even looking at his on-screen bride during the close-up of his face. He did, however, take a moment to acknowledge how present he was able to be when George and Charlotte conducted the wedding formalities. “This was one of the first times I was relaxed enough to be able to use everything that was going on,” he explained. “These sets are incredible, all the extras are there. Everything’s real basically.” RELATED: ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Review: A Diamond That Puts Love at the Heart of the Story Queen Charlotte Is Much More Than a Tale of Romance For lovers of Queen Charlotte, the fact that the feeling carried behind the scenes is likely to be music to the ears. As well as a deep-rooted romance sitting at its core – as with all treasured Bridgerton tales – the prequel show also takes the opportunity to delve into cultural and societal complexities with particular emphasis on the unsavory reaction in the ton to a Black woman becoming the next queen. There are also spectacular depictions of the tribulations women were forced to not only endure but welcome in the name of societal norms and how strong women, such as Lady Danbury, were able to find their shine even in those times. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is on Netflix now. You can watch the cast dissect the wedding scene here and watch the trailer for the show below.





