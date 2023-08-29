Ingenious MCU Theory on Marvel’s Next Big Three Heroes Would Finally Give the Multiverse Saga a True Purpose

Those of you familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s legacy days know just how night-and-day recent films have been in comparison to the origin stories of the original Avengers. Indeed, many would be forgiven for forgetting that the relatively tidy Infinity Saga and the head-spinning Multiverse Saga are all part of the same story.

And now, we’re roughly halfway through the Multiverse Saga, and we reckon Marvel will need a miracle to rope these stories together into something cohesive at this point. At the very least, they would do well with a de facto protagonist or three like the Infinity Saga had in Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor.

And while there’s many a candidate for the triple threat of faces of the Multiverse Saga, one user on r/MCUTheories has pitched a trio that works far too well for Marvel to ever go with.

Full-sending the concept of the multiverse, the poster has posited Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and Deadpool as the Multiverse Saga’s “Big Three,” with each hero representing a slice of the Marvel multiverse; Doctor Strange for the mainline MCU/Disney universe, Spider-Man for Sony, and Deadpool for Fox.

Whether or not it would make for more streamlined storytelling is another question, but it would be a fantastic way to honor the nuances of the current saga, even if a host of other choices remain.

In any case, it’s probably unwise to predict what could possibly be coming next for the MCU, seeing as the studios themselves are probably still cooking up the next steps as we speak. We’re pulling for an ultimate victory, of course, but Kevin Feige and company need to start putting their money where their mouth is before long, especially with James Gunn’s DC Universe on the horizon.