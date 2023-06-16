Indictment Issued for Air National Guardsman Allegedly Involved in Classified Document Leak

Jack Texeira, the Air National Guard member who was arrested in April for sharing documents containing classified US intelligence information, has officially been indicted on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified national defense information. This latest development comes as Texeira now faces the possibility of up to 60 years in prison. The charges against him were brought forth by a federal grand jury.

According to an article from The New York Times, Texeira’s indictment consists of a 10-page document that contains a condensed version of the national secrets he allegedly obtained from the Cape Cod air base and subsequently distributed to individuals on Discord.

Texeira was initially apprehended by the Justice Department in April as part of an investigation into the unauthorized removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defense information. While earlier reports suggested that he shared these secrets using an alias on Discord, investigators were able to identify him through the Instagram account he linked to his Steam profile. The photos on his Instagram account showed distinct features, such as a granite kitchen countertop and floor tiles, that were also visible in the leaked documents.

The 10-page indictment highlights Texeira’s mishandling of classified information, including sensitive details regarding the delivery of military equipment to Ukraine, as well as intelligence concerning Russian and Ukrainian troop movements. Additionally, he allegedly leaked documents that exposed the methods employed by the US to conduct surveillance on its foreign allies. Some of the documents Texeira shared with the public were even marked with the highest level of classification, indicating that they could only be accessed within a secure facility.

Earlier reports indicated that Texeira did not intend to become a whistleblower; he, instead, started sharing the documents to impress his gaming friends. Initially, he copied sensitive information by hand due to restrictions on cameras and phones at his workplace. However, he eventually progressed to posting pictures of original documents. Since his arrest, prosecutors have presented evidence of Texeira’s history of making violent and racist threats. Furthermore, the Justice Department’s national security division argued for his indefinite detention, as they believe he may still possess information that could be of significant value to hostile nations.

It has also come to light that Air Force officials failed to take appropriate action after discovering Texeira’s misconduct months prior to his arrest. They neglected to remove him from his position or address his active search for classified information.

Please note that all product recommendations from Engadget are made by our independent editorial team and are not influenced by our parent company. Some of our articles may contain affiliate links, through which we may earn a commission if you make a purchase. Rest assured that all prices mentioned are accurate at the time of publishing.





Reference