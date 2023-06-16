‘Indiana Jones’ 4K Collection Featuring ‘Dial of Destiny’ Now on Sale

Moviegoers are just two weeks away from the highly anticipated release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. As the fifth and final installment in the Harrison Ford led franchise, this film promises to take audiences on an emotional rollercoaster and reignite the adventurous magic that has captivated fans for over 40 years. For those who want to brush up on the previous films before the debut of Dial of Destiny and prefer physical media, Amazon has an amazing offer. The Indiana Jones 4K Collection box set is now available at a discount of 45% off.

This discount brings the total price of the collection down from $90.99 to just $49.99. The box set includes all four films in the franchise: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. While each of these films has received individual 4K releases with slipcovers and steelbooks, this 2021 box set remains the most cost-effective way to own these classic adventures in the highest possible quality. Originally released to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Raiders, the box set also includes special features and a fold-out poster for each film.

If Adventure Had a Name… It Must Be Indiana Jones

There is no film series quite as beloved as Indiana Jones. With the release of Raiders in 1981, the franchise single-handedly reinvented the action-adventure genre. From Steven Spielberg‘s masterful direction to Harrison Ford’s brilliant performance and John Williams‘ iconic musical score, Raiders exemplifies everything that makes a film great. It established the template for the franchise, and the original trilogy of films is considered some of the best in cinema history. Each adventure in the series had its own unique flavor, from the dark horror roots of Temple to the comedic father-son dynamic in Last Crusade.



What’s Dial of Destiny About?

The premise of this final film is particularly enticing. Set in 1969 during the height of the space age, Dial of Destiny showcases a 70-year-old Indiana Jones on the brink of retirement. However, adventure always seems to find him. When he reunites with his goddaughter Helena Shaw, an old relic from his past known as the Dial of Destiny resurfaces, bringing trouble to Indy’s doorstep. The film introduces a former Nazi scientist named Voller, now working for NASA, who is determined to get his hands on the artifact. And if there’s one thing Indy despises more than snakes, it’s Nazis. In addition, viewers will be treated to flashbacks from Indy’s past, featuring a de-aged Harrison Ford at the peak of the adventurer’s career.





When Does Dial of Destiny Release?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30, 2023.