Indian Team Qualifies for WEC 15 Asian Qualifiers by Beating Nepal, Pakistan, and other Countries in Global Offensive

India is dominating the qualifying rounds of the 15th World Esports Championship. The Indian team for Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) has breezed through the South Asian Regional Qualifiers and is now aiming for the Asia Qualifiers.

Team India defeated Bangladesh and Sri Lanka with scores of 16-9 and 16-8, respectively, then beat arch-rivals Pakistan and Nepal with scores of 16-6 and 16-5, respectively. The members of the Indian CS:GO team are:

Harsh Jain ( f1redup )

) Jaspreet Singh ( SpawN )

) Sadab Khan ( SK wow^ )

) Piyush Kalwania ( clouda )

) Nikhil Kathe ( N1kace )

) Omkar Thube (omkar09)

The captain of the Indian CS:GO team, Harsh Jain, said, “Qualifying for the Asian qualifiers and representing India as well as the country’s CS:GO community is an incredible accomplishment for all of us. The competition will undoubtedly be fierce, but we feel that we’re ready for it. We can’t wait to compete and give our best to qualify for the World Esports Championships in Iasi.”

The Asia Qualifiers will be held offline in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from July 10–17. The Indian team will compete against Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia. Winning the qualifiers means qualification for the 15th World Esports Championships in Iasi, Romania from August 24–September 4 later this year.

The Indian all-female CS:GO team will participate in their South Asian Qualifiers on May 11 against the Sri Lankan team, while India’s Dota team will enter their South Asian Qualifiers from May 15. Additionally, Abhinav Tejan, a professional Tekken 7 player, and Ibrahim Gulrez, a professional eFootball player, will represent India at WEC 15.