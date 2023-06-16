Indian Coast Ravaged by Destructive Trail of Cyclone Biparjoy

More than 100,000 people were evacuated from India’s Gujarat state ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall.



Cyclone Biparjoy wreaked havoc along the Indian coastline, downing power poles and uprooting trees. However, the storm turned out to be less destructive than anticipated, and no casualties have been reported so far.

More than 180,000 people in Gujarat, India, and neighboring Sindh province in Pakistan evacuated their areas before Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall on Thursday evening. The storm initially had sustained winds of up to 125 kilometers per hour, but it weakened overnight and is expected to turn into a moderate low-pressure system by Friday evening.

The storm caused significant damage, with hundreds of power poles being uprooted, resulting in widespread power outages in the affected regions. In addition, emergency teams are facing difficulties accessing villages due to debris from uprooted trees blocking the roads.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported overnight. The government of Gujarat successfully evacuated over 100,000 people, while another 82,000 were evacuated in Pakistan.

India’s weather bureau predicts that Cyclone Biparjoy will continue to weaken, with maximum sustained winds of around 60 kilometers per hour by noon on Friday.

Map showing the track and forecast for the Cyclone Biparjoy that slammed into the Indian coast.



Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister, Sherry Rehman, announced on Twitter that her country was mostly spared from the full impact of the cyclone. However, residents are still on high alert as heavy rainfall and storm surges are expected in coastal areas, with up to 30 centimeters of rainfall and surges of up to 2.5 meters.

In anticipation of the storm, shops closed early in Badin, Pakistan, and people stayed indoors. The fear and apprehension among the residents are palpable.

‘It’s chaos everywhere’

Despite the storm being less severe than expected, the situation remains chaotic. Shops are closed, and people prefer to stay at home. Abdullah Soomro, a hotel manager in Badin, described the situation as chaotic.

Cyclone Biparjoy raises sea levels in Sujawal district, in Pakistan’s Sindh province.



Cyclones pose a regular and deadly threat to the coastal regions of the northern Indian Ocean, where millions of people reside. The intensity of these storms is increasing as a result of climate change, with warmer ocean temperatures providing more energy for cyclone formation.

According to climate researcher Roxy Mathew Koll, the surface temperatures in the Arabian Sea have risen by 1.2 to 1.4 degrees Celsius over the past four decades, contributing to the strength of Cyclone Biparjoy.

© 2023 AFP

Citation:

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves destructive trail on Indian coast (2023, June 16)

Retrieved 16 June 2023

from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-cyclone-biparjoy-destructive-trail-indian.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no

part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.





Reference