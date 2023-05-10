India Post Signs MoU With CAIT and Set to Join ONDC Platform Soon

India Post has signed an agreement with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Tripta Technologies to provide logistics support to small traders. The MoU was signed in the presence of Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan on Tuesday. The partnership will support the ‘Bharat EMart’ portal by facilitating the pick-up of consignments from the traders’ premises and delivering them to the consignees across the country. The estimated eight crore traders associated with CAIT will benefit from the agreement. India Post has previously entered into similar partnerships with Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and Regional Centers of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED) for pick-up and delivery services. The Postal Department plans to onboard itself on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform as a logistics service provider. Chauhan expressed hope that the MoU with CAIT and Bharat e-Mart would help small traders and increase their businesses and employment opportunities.

