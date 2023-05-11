Incredible Helicopter Stunt Deconstructed by ‘Fast X’ Team in Latest Video

We are days away from Fast X, the fan-favorite franchise is nearing its end and is certainly doubling down on all the action and emotion for the fans. The franchise has been popular for its high-octane vehicular stunts and the upcoming feature is going to showcase some big set pieces that are certain to blow your mind. The penultimate film in the franchise has already teased Jakob’s cannon car, a street race between Dom and his nemesis Dante in the trailer and now in a new featurette explores how one of the big chase scenes was achieved.





The movie previously teased a clip that features Dom on a run where two helicopters are behind him on a highway. In the new clip Jack Gill, 2nd unit stunt coordinator broke down the making of the scene. He explains, “We’re on a locked down highway, big highway with two lanes on each side.” Further, elaborates “And these two helicopters coming in on either side and they skewer into the side of Dom’s car and try pick him





Reference