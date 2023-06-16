Income in Vietnam dries up as a result of severe drought

The land, once abundant with water and fish, now shows the devastating impact of an unprecedented drought.



On the shores of a reservoir that supplies a major hydropower plant in Vietnam, Dang Thi Phuong points to the cracked ground where fish used to thrive, supporting her livelihood.

Northern Vietnam has been hit hard by a series of heatwaves and an unprecedented drought, resulting in rivers and reservoirs running dry. This has caused serious economic difficulties for locals who depend on these water sources. Climate scientists attribute these extreme weather events to global warming, with many countries in South and Southeast Asia experiencing prolonged heatwaves recently.

The Thac Ba hydropower plant in Yen Bai province, located 160 kilometers north of Hanoi, is facing its lowest water level in two decades, as reported by state media. At its worst, the water level dropped to 15 to 20 centimeters below the minimum required for the plant’s operation. The nearby Chay river has also been reduced to a mere puddle, exposing rocks and soil.

Dang Thi Phuong, 42 years old, shared her struggle, saying, “Normally, I can earn up to three million dong ($125) per month from fishing on the lake, but now there is nothing for me.” She also mentioned that even her buffaloes are suffering as they can no longer bathe in the shallow waters. Phuong is concerned about having enough water for her rice fields and her family.

Phuong is worried about the availability of water for her rice fields and her family’s daily needs. She explained, “We used water from a nearby well for our paddy field, but this year, it has dried up. So if things continue like this, I’m afraid we won’t have water for our daily life.” This drought has put significant strain on power supplies in northern Vietnam, resulting in rolling blackouts and sudden power cuts. The manufacturing sector, a crucial part of the country’s economy, has also been severely affected.

Hoang Van Tien, a 60-year-old fisherman, shared his experience of the drought, saying that even if there were fish, the extreme heat makes it unbearable to go out on the water. He mentioned, “This kind of drought I have seen in the past, but it wasn’t as hot as this time. Now it is too hot to go to the lake for fishing. I sit on the boat with a hood to cover me, but the heat from the water burns my skin.”

