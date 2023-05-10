In the UK, Uber introduces flight reservations.

According to the Financial Times, Uber has launched domestic and international flight bookings in the UK, with plans to expand the service across the region in the coming weeks. General manager for the UK, Andrew Brem, stated the move is part of Uber’s ambition to become a broader travel booking platform.

Last year in April, Uber revealed plans to include train, bus and flight bookings in its UK app, with train bookings already having grown 40% every month since becoming available. The company has partnered with travel booking agency, Hopper, for flight bookings, and will take a small commission from each sale with the possibility of including a booking fee later on..

Although the service is currently only available in the UK, the company plans to expand globally, with the initial offering serving as a test for its plans.

As noted by the Times, offering flight bookings could help drive further business growth for Uber in the ride-hailing sector, with users likely to book trips to and from the airport through the platform. The company previously offered helicopter rides in the US in 2019 but discontinued the service during pandemic lockdowns.

