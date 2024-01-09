In the race for AI supremacy, China and the US are travelling on entirely different tracks | Manya Koetse

Of the many events that stand out as noteworthy in online discussions across Chinese social media in 2023, it’s perhaps the rise of ChatGPT that will prove to be the most significant.

Although the chatbot made by the US-based OpenAI was officially launched in late 2022, it took until 2023 for its unprecedented growth to raise eyebrows in China, where the government has set the goal of becoming the global AI leader by 2030.

Over the past decade, the focus on AI in Chinese society and digital culture has grown. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, AI implementations in schools, office buildings and factories have rolled out in fast forward.

AI facial recognition is employed in everything from public security to payment technology; smart glasses and helmets make it easier for many workers to perform their tasks; and intelligent robots have become a common sight in China’s service industry, in malls, restaurants, and banks.

There seemed little doubt over who would win the tech race between the eagle and the dragon; but then came ChatGPT.

It took months for China to launch its own alternative, models that seemed to lag behind their western variants in multiple ways. Even the minister of science and technology acknowledged that China’s chatbots were struggling against their US competition and Chinese internet users were left asking why – given that China was meant to dominate the AI era.

Experts and bloggers proposed different answers: some suggested China was not the first to launch a ChatGPT-like product because tech startups in China tend to focus on fast applications rather than lengthy research and development. Others said that language model training in China was harder due to the rich and complex nature of the language.

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

But many seemed to agree that it was the political sensitivities and the Chinese online environment – which is closely monitored and subjected to censorship – making development of ChatGPT-like platforms more challenging in China.

In the summer of 2023, Chinese authorities proposed rules for generative AI, mandating that AI-generated content, whether images or text, must align with the “core values of socialism” and must not undermine state authority, harm national unity or spread false information. AI service providers were also mandated to prevent users from becoming too dependent on their services.

By then, many of China’s tech companies had launched their own chatbots but it was near impossible for them to compete with ChatGPT – which is not accessible in the mainland – while navigating the many restrictions imposed by the state. For instance, asking Baidu’s Ernie chatbot simple questions about Chinese leadership can lead to an immediate shutdown in the conversation.

In autumn, shares in the Chinese AI company iFlytek plummeted after one of the company’s AI tablets, aiding students in homework, generated an essay containing some critical notes about Mao Zedong. The incident resulted in punishment for iFlyTek staff and served as a warning to other players in the field that their AI models must operate within the guidelines and regulations of China’s strictly governed cyberspace.

But does all of this mean that China’s AI revolution is losing momentum? Not at all.

Whether among the party or the people, young and old, or urban and rural – AI developments are affecting all layers of society. AI-powered social media, live streaming apps, and e-commerce platforms play a pivotal role in China’s digital economy.

Thanks to new AI technology, business owners can now purchase their own deepfake influencers to work and sell for them at all hours of the day, offering unprecedented opportunities to small Chinese entrepreneurs. The popularity of these deepfakes exploded on e-commerce streaming platforms in 2023.

New digital employees can not only answer customers’ questions but also gauge if they are smiling, knowing when to keep their answers short. One such digital avatar was named employee of the year at a Chinese real estate developer.

Baidu recently announced its grand plan to boost rural economic development by helping 100,000 Chinese farmers sell their products via virtual livestreamers internationally.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities are working with big tech companies to make Communist party messages as appealing and accessible as possible to Chinese people of all ages. State newspaper the People’s Daily has introduced a virtual presenter.

Despite the success of ChatGPT, the past year has made it clear that it’s perhaps time to shift our focus away from the perceived “AI race” between the west and China, and instead focus on their different approaches.

China emphasises a balance between economic growth and political stability. The central government’s tight control over digital developments has meant the emphasis is on cyber sovereignty, collective support, “national harmony” and maintaining power with the party.

In contrast, the west places a stronger emphasis on AI applications that promote individualism, personal autonomy, decentralisation, and globalisation – bringing with them their own set of debates over how to find the balance between individual rights and broader societal interests.

The way AI is applied in the west is not necessarily suitable for the Chinese market, and vice versa. The arrival of ChatGPT shows the unique paths of the eagle and the dragon, each engaged in their own race on different tracks. This doesn’t mean there’s nothing to learn from one and other – we just have to go beyond competitive thinking and beyond geopolitical implications.