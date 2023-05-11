In his new trailer, Anurag Kashyap offers a taste of Indian noir.

From the enfant terrible of Indian cinema, Anurag Kashyap, comes the wicked-looking new film noir, Kennedy. Ahead of its premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Kennedy got a first teaser on Thursday. Rahul Bhat stars as the titular character, “an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead,” who still operates at night, “looking for redemption.”





The teaser opens with ominous shots of Kennedy skulking in the darkness, along hallways and narrow staircases, as he asks someone in a voiceover in Hindi, “Tell me, how many people have you killed? Did you have fun?” As classical music crescendos in the background, Kennedy stabs someone in the stomach. He has a long mane of unkempt hair, and a shaggy beard. The killer cop looks like he’s in a trance as he twists the knife deeper into his victim’s body.

Next, we see him hurl another man off a balcony, as Kashyap gets a prominent credit. “From the director of Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, and Psycho Raman,” reads the bold yellow text on screen, highlighting the most acclaimed films of his illustrious career. After a few more glimpses of Kennedy killing people — he also uses guns, by the way — we get a taste of the dark comedy that Kashyap’s films are known for. “Who are you?” a man asks nervously (and repeatedly), as the title pops up. The teaser ends with a glamorous-looking woman (Sunny Leone) joining a masked Kennedy in an elevator. She takes one quick look at him, turns around, and lets out a squeal of delight.

Bhat previously worked with Kashyap on the modern noir Ugly, which premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival, as did Kashyap’s most acclaimed film, the two-part gangster epic Gangs of Wasseypur. Kennedy will be screened Out of Competition at this year’s edition of Cannes. The filmmaker, whose work has influenced Danny Boyle, is also known for the big-budget gangster noir Bombay Velvet, the docudrama Black Friday, the satire Choked, and for co-directing India’s first Netflix original series, the crime drama Sacred Games, whose second season was nominated for an International Emmy. His most recent film was this year’s romantic drama Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.





Kashyap Was Triggered to Write the Film After a Real-Life Incident

Kennedy was written during the lockdown, and was shot over 30 nights, "on the streets of Mumbai." The background music was recorded in Prague by the Prague Philharmonic Choir.