In Fanatical’s Offer This Month, Get 20 Mystery Games for Under $14

This month, Fanatical customers can grab up to 20 mystery PC games for cheap with the aptly named Mystery Mayhem bundle. The bundle starts at one key for $1 and scales up to 20 keys for $13.49.

We don’t know the specific games included in the Mystery Mayhem bundle, but that’s part of the fun of these mystery bundles. Games can range from action-packed shooters to immersive role-playing games from indie and AAA publishers. At such a low price, buyers are sure to find at least a few games they’re interested in.

There’s even a chance to receive a AAA pack that includes codes to redeem Age of Wonders 4 Premium Edition, Dredge Deluxe Edition, Lego 2K Drive, Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition, Street Fighter 6, and the new System Shock remake. It’s an exceptional bundle if you’re lucky enough to receive one.

In addition to the mystery games, the Mayhem Mystery Bundle includes a 5% off coupon code that can be applied to select games and bundles in Fanatical’s store.

The Mayhem Mystery Bundle is part of Fanatical’s May Madness sale, which offers discounts on hundreds of PC games and bundles, and special offers for free games and additional coupons.

