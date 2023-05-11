In-App Flight Booking now available in the UK thanks to Uber.

Uber has confirmed in a news release that flight bookings are now available for U.K. users through their app. The Canadian-based travel agency Hopper is working with the ride-sharing service to launch this new feature for its users. Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber U.K., stated that this addition to Uber’s travel booking options will make the booking and managing of air travel a stress-free process, taking as little as one minute to complete within the app. U.K. users can input their travel details directly into the app to book a flight with major carriers and even select seats and pay within the app. As Uber continues to expand its capabilities, introducing features like public transport information, car rentals, and train transit in certain markets, it is likely that the flight booking feature will be rolled out to Canadian users as well if the UK market launch is successful.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Hopper Via: The Verge