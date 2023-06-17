Improved Looks of Geralt and Yennefer with New 8K Texture Packs in The Witcher 3

Yesterday, two new 8K texture packs for The Witcher 3 were shared online, enhancing the appearance of the game’s main characters.

These texture packs, created by Instanity, a developer known for their 8K texture packs for various games, offer high-quality textures in 8K resolution for Geralt and Yennefer. These packs maintain the original look of the characters while significantly improving their visual quality. You can download these texture packs from Nexus Mods [link][link].

The Witcher 3, although being an older game, received a next-gen update from CD Projekt Red last year. This update introduced ray tracing support on current-generation consoles and PC, along with various quality of life and gameplay improvements that enhance the overall experience. Since the release of this update, modders have continued working on the game, creating mods that improve performance, visuals, and fix unresolved issues. Examples of these mods include the HD Reworked Project NextGen Edition, currently in progress. CD Projekt Red has also released patches to address various issues, although it has been a few weeks since the last patch, indicating that development for the next-gen update may be winding down.

The Witcher 3 is available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. To learn more about the next-gen update, you can read Alessio’s analysis.

The long-awaited free next-gen update for The Witcher 3 is finally available! This update brings numerous quality-of-life and gameplay improvements, as well as technical enhancements. PC players can now enjoy an all-new Ultra+ graphics preset. Additionally, they have the option to enable four ray traced effects: global illumination, ambient occlusion, shadows, and reflections. Consoles, however, only support the latter two.

When all these enhancements are activated, the game looks absolutely stunning. While the base game already had a great visual foundation, the textures in the next-gen update are notably higher in quality (partially thanks to integrated mods), and the draw distance has significantly improved. The accuracy and sharpness of reflections and shadows are also greatly enhanced. However, the standout feature is the ray traced global illumination, which takes the game’s lighting to new heights.