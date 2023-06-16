Illumination CEO Denies ‘Zelda’ Movie Rumors and Puts Speculations to Rest

After the incredible success of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at the global box office, fans eagerly speculated about which Nintendo property Illumination Entertainment would adapt next. This conversation led to rumors about a potential development of “The Legend of Zelda” project. However, it seems that this prospect of a Zelda film is just a rumor, as The Wrap reports that Chris Meledandri, the CEO of the studio, denies any knowledge or confirmation of its existence.

Meledandri stated, “I don’t know where that came from. I can understand how people would speculate because we’ve had a great experience working with Nintendo. I am currently on their board of directors, so I can see why people would assume these things. However, as for the specifics, it is merely something I’ve heard as rumors. It is about what’s next between Nintendo and Illumination.”

Illumination found immense success with their Mario film, which became the highest-grossing film of the year upon its release. The animated blockbuster still holds that position today, with “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3” a distant second. Families worldwide were thrilled to see the iconic video game franchise come to life on the big screen, with Chris Pratt lending his voice to the enthusiastic protagonist, Mario. Illumination crafted a light-hearted adventure where Mario and Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, embark on a quest to rescue their new friends from an evil threat that could overtake their magical land.

In the film, Princess Peach, portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy, is not portrayed as a helpless damsel in distress. She possesses combat abilities and can take care of herself. However, when the powerful Bowser, played by Jack Black, threatens to seize control of their realm, Peach is compelled to seek an alternative solution. As Bowser is infatuated with her, she agrees to marry him on the condition that he spares her friends. In the end, Mario and Luigi manage to intervene and prevent the wedding from taking place.

As for future projects from Illumination Entertainment, while a Zelda adaptation may not be in the works, the studio is actively developing various other projects to captivate audiences in the coming years. “Migration,” set to release later this year, tells the story of an overprotective father played by Kumail Nanjiani, as he navigates taking care of his family. Following that, next summer will see the return of Gru and the beloved minions in “Despicable Me 4,” the latest installment in Illumination’s highly successful franchise.

